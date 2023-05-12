Miscreants attack and kill one at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

One person was killed and another was injured in an attack by miscreants at a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar last night.

"The incident took place at A-11 block of Balukhali 9 Rohingya shelter camp in Palongkhali Union of Ukhia Upazila on Thursday (11 May)," 8th Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) Sayed Harunur Rashid told The Business Standard.

The deceased Kabir Ahmad, 35, is the son of Abul Hossain, a resident of G-block of Rohingya shelter camp number 7 Kutupalong of Ukhia upazila.

His friend Mohammad Rafiq, 30, son of Mohammad Amin, a resident of Block C-2 of Rohingya shelter camp number 2-east of Ukhia upazila, was shot and injured during the attack.

However, Police said that it is not yet certain who attacked the two.

According to the locals, at nearly midnight on Thursday, in the A-11 block of Balukhali Rohingya shelter no 9, 10-12 unknown miscreants first tied Kabir Ahmad's hands and mouth and then shot him. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rafiq, who was with Kabir Ahmad, was also shot.

"When a team of APBn police reached the spot on hearing the news of the shootings, the miscreants fled after realizing our presence. Meanwhile, the two Rohingya men were rescued from the spot with gunshot wounds and brought to the local IOM hospital. The doctor on duty at the hospital declared Kabir Ahmad dead," ADIG Sayed Harunur Rashid added.

"The actual cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained," he further said.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.