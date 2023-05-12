Miscreants attack and kill one at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

Crime

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 01:19 pm

Related News

Miscreants attack and kill one at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 01:19 pm
Miscreants attack and kill one at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

One person was killed and another was injured in an attack by miscreants at a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar last night.

"The incident took place at A-11 block of Balukhali 9 Rohingya shelter camp in Palongkhali Union of Ukhia Upazila on Thursday (11 May)," 8th Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) Sayed Harunur Rashid told The Business Standard. 

The deceased Kabir Ahmad, 35, is the son of Abul Hossain, a resident of G-block of Rohingya shelter camp number 7 Kutupalong of Ukhia upazila.

His friend Mohammad Rafiq, 30, son of Mohammad Amin, a resident of Block C-2 of Rohingya shelter camp number 2-east of Ukhia upazila, was shot and injured during the attack. 

However, Police said that it is not yet certain who attacked the two. 

According to the locals, at nearly midnight on Thursday, in the A-11 block of Balukhali Rohingya shelter no 9, 10-12 unknown miscreants first tied Kabir Ahmad's hands and mouth and then shot him. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rafiq, who was with Kabir Ahmad, was also shot.

"When a team of APBn police reached the spot on hearing the news of the shootings, the miscreants fled after realizing our presence. Meanwhile, the two Rohingya men were rescued from the spot with gunshot wounds and brought to the local IOM hospital. The doctor on duty at the hospital declared Kabir Ahmad dead," ADIG Sayed Harunur Rashid added.

"The actual cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained," he further said.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Bangladesh

Rohingya camp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

2h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

4h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

4h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

18h | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

3h | TBS Health
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh