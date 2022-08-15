Mastermind of extortion racket targeting tourists held in Cox’s Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

Mastermind of extortion racket targeting tourists held in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 10:17 pm
Mastermind of extortion racket targeting tourists held in Cox’s Bazar

Police arrested the mastermind behind the extortion racket that used to trap tourists as part of an organised crime in Cox's Bazar.

The arrestee is Md Abdul Malek, 38, son of late Gora Mia of Pashchim Baharchhara area in Cox's Bazar.

Additional Superintendent of Tourist Police (Cox's Bazar Zone) Md Rezaul Karim said Malek was arrested from in front of Nilima Resort at Sugondha Point of Cox's Bazar sea beach during a drive on Sunday midnight.

According to police, arrested Malek was operating the extortion racket in the hotel-motel zone in disguise of an easy bike driver. He leads an organized gang of around 30 members.

Earlier on 8 August, tourist police in Cox's Bazar arrested eleven members of an extortion racket. Four people were rescued from captivity during the drive.

Although the miscreants managed to flee the scene using an alternative route, police later arrested 11 members of the gang from the residential cottage zone adjacent to Lighthouse area of the city.

According to the hostages, some nine people - including six male and three female – lured the tourists into the cottage and demanded ransom by threatening them after taking offensive pictures with the accompanying women.

"There have been reports of similar torture cells in other cottages as well," Rezaul Karim said adding that further investigation is underway.

Top News

extortionist gang / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

6h | Supplement
The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

9h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

11h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

12h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

1h | Videos
What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

2h | Videos
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader

2h | Videos
How is Bangladesh benefited from receiving India's daily import quota?

How is Bangladesh benefited from receiving India's daily import quota?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador