Grameen Telecom Workers Union president, gen secy held over fraud, embezzlement 

Police have arrested the president and general secretary of Grameen Telecom Workers Union – a company owned by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus – over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested MD Kamruzzaman, 37, president of the union and Md Firoz Mahmud Hasan, 42, its general secretary, on Tuesday.

The two have been arrested in a case filed with the Mirpur Model police station by the union's Finance Secretary Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman.

Akhtaruzzaman claimed that the aforementioned two along with some telecom CBA leaders, and lawyers representing Grameen Telecom breached the trust of workers who recently withdrew all the cases filed against the telco company following assurance of payment of arrears and salaries.

DB Gulshan AD SM Rezaul Haque Reza confirmed the matte to The Business Standard on Wednesday.

As many as 176 workers who were dismissed from Grameen Telecom appealed to the High Court for the company's liquidation as the company was not paying their dues of Tk437 crore.

Later, Grameen Telecom authorities negotiated with the workers through lawyers.

The workers then appealed for the withdrawal of the liquidation case on 23 May showing conciliation as the cause.

On the day of the hearing on 30 June, the court asked the workers to submit the conciliation contract paper and payment documents.

There should not be any irregularities in using the court and if everything does not occur as per the law, the matter would be dealt with seriously, the court said.