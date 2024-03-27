Fugitive convict in PM Hasina’s motorcade attack case held in Jashore

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 09:08 pm

Yasin Ali was arrested from Shantola intersection of Jashore town on Tuesday (26 March) midnight. Photo: Courtesy
Yasin Ali was arrested from Shantola intersection of Jashore town on Tuesday (26 March) midnight. Photo: Courtesy

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested Yasin Ali, who was sentenced to seven years in jail for his involvement in a 2002 attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy, from Jashore.

Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain, company commander of RAB-6 Jashore camp, said Yasin was arrested from Shantola intersection of Jashore town on Tuesday (26 March) midnight.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's motorcade was attacked on 30 August 2002 in front of the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office in Satkhira, when the BNP-led four-party alliance government was in power.

Sheikh Hasina was on her way to Magura after visiting a rape victim and wife of a freedom fighter at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.
When her motorcade reached the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office area, a group of terrorists attacked with machetes, bombs, and firearms.

Several people, including former MP Mujibur Rahman, were injured when the terrorists fired on the convoy and detonated bombs.

On 18 April, a Satkhira court pronounced verdict in the case filed over the attack. In that verdict, all the 50 accused were sentenced to different jail terms.

Yasin was sentenced to seven years in prison and had been on the run for a long time, said Major Mohammad Sakib.

The RAB officer said Yasin's location was tracked by RAB utilising information technology and intelligence. 

According to RAB, during his time in hiding, Yasin rented a house in Bejpara and purchased two rickshaws, using them to earn a living through rentals.

Arrested Yasin Ali has been handed over to Kalaroa Police Station in Satkhira district, said the officer.

