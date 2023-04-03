Former Narsingdi-2 lawmaker blacklisted for embezzling fertiliser: Minister

Crime

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 07:36 pm

Related News

Former Narsingdi-2 lawmaker blacklisted for embezzling fertiliser: Minister

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 07:36 pm
Kamrul Ashraf Khan Poton. Photo: Facebook
Kamrul Ashraf Khan Poton. Photo: Facebook

Kamrul Ashraf Khan Poton, a former lawmaker from the Narsingdi-2 constituency, has been blacklisted for embezzling 72,000 tonnes of government fertilisers through his contracting company, said Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque.

"We have blacklisted him [Poton]. He will not be able to participate in any of our tenders, and proceedings are underway to take action against him," said the minister while talking to reporters at the secretariat after a national coordination and consultation committee meeting on fertiliser at the ministry on Monday. 

Findings of a BCIC investigation under the Ministry of Industries show that 72,000 tonnes of chemical fertilisers imported by the government were embezzled by M/S Poton Traders, the contractor in charge of transportation, after releasing those from the port, incurring a loss of Tk582 crores of the government.

Of the total 6,842,500 tonnes demand for 11 types of fertilisers in the fiscal year 2023-24, the demand for urea has been fixed at 27 lakh tonnes, DAP [diammonium phosphate] 16 lakh tonnes, TSP [triple superphosphate] 7.5 lakh tonnes and MOP [muriate of potash] nine lakh tonnes for, said the minister.

According to the latest estimates, Tk15,000 crores has been given as fertiliser subsidies this year, and another subsidy of Tk11,000 crores is pending, Razzaque added, mentioning that the total figure of subsidies will be known by the end of the year.

"There is no plan to increase the price of fertiliser in the next fiscal year," the minister said further.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fertiliser

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

10h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

12h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

12h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

1h | TBS World
Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

6h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

10h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties