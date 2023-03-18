DBBL’s Tk11.25cr robbery: Former driver of Money Plant arrested

Crime

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 08:12 pm

DBBL’s Tk11.25cr robbery: Former driver of Money Plant arrested

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested a former driver of Money Plant Link Private Ltd, Sohel Rana, who allegedly masterminded the heist of Tk11.25 crore from the Dutch Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) cash van.

Sohel Rana was arrested from Hemayetpur in Savar on Friday night, Additional Commissioner and Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid told the media at his office today.  

The law enforcers also recovered Tk87.50 lakh from Sohel Rana, said the DB chief.

With this, police recovered a total of Tk7.89 crore from 12 arrestees in connection with the Tk11.25 crore robbery. 

Another mastermind Md Akash was arrested from Khulna on Tuesday (14 March).

The security agency Money Plant Link Private Limited was tasked to carry the cash for the bank.

Detectives now suspect that current employees of the security agency might be involved in the heist and fed information to the robbers beforehand.

"Sohel Rana knew that the security agency transported money without armed guards. The robbers even did a recce of the area stretching from Money Plant's Mirpur DOHS office to Uttara Diabari the night before the robbery," the DB chief said on Tuesday.

"Only four of the people involved in the robbery knew about the plan and what they were going to do. The rest 10-12 people were just called on to Dhaka from Sunamganj, Netrokona and some other parts of the country as helpers. They did not know about the robbery," said Harun-or-Rashid. 

On Thursday (9 March), the vehicle from Money Plant Link Private Limited carrying Tk11.25 crore of DBBL was headed toward Savar when a group of robbers intercepted it around 7:30am.

There were five persons inside the vehicle including the driver. Robbers allegedly held them at gunpoint, assaulted the driver and drove away with the microbus towards Ashulia highway from Uttara Sector 11 near Diabari area, Joshoda Jibon Debnath, managing director of Money Plant Link Private Limited told TBS earlier.

According to police sources, the security agency men riding the microbus were unarmed. Usually, security agencies carry arms while transporting cash to refill ATM booths.

