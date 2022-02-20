Ctg customs seizes arms from household goods shipment

Chittagong Custom House has seized two 8mm pistols and 60 cartridges from a consignment in the name of household goods from Italy.

The consignment was opened on Sunday (20 February) at noon at the customs house where the arms and cartridges alongside two dummy pistols were recovered.

Chittagong Custom House is preparing a case against the sender and recipient of the consignment.

Chittagong Customs House Deputy Commissioner (Prevention) Salahuddin Rizvi said a man named Rajib Barua sent the consignment from Italy to Kamrul Hasan, a resident of Agrabad CGS Colony in Chattogram.

He further said that the Foreign Post branch of Chattogram Customs House recovered the two 8mm pistols, two pistol-like toys and 60 cartridges hidden in a cartoon containing household items like fry pans, cosmetics, hand blenders from Italy.

Confirming the matter to TBS, Chattogram Port Police outpost Officer-in-Charge Jahedul Kabir said, "Customs Authority has informed us about the matter. They are examining whether there are more weapons. Police are in the process of taking into custody the two weapons and bullets already recovered."

Chittagong Customs House Commissioner Mohammad Fakhrul Alam said a case would be filed with the Chittagong Port police station over the incident.

"The recipient and sender of the product will be charged in the case," he added.