Ctg customs seizes arms from household goods shipment

Crime

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:09 pm

Related News

Ctg customs seizes arms from household goods shipment

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:09 pm
Ctg customs seizes arms from household goods shipment

Chittagong Custom House has seized two 8mm pistols and 60 cartridges from a consignment in the name of household goods from Italy.

The consignment was opened on Sunday (20 February) at noon at the customs house where the arms and cartridges alongside two dummy pistols were recovered.

Chittagong Custom House is preparing a case against the sender and recipient of the consignment.

Chittagong Customs House Deputy Commissioner (Prevention) Salahuddin Rizvi said a man named Rajib Barua sent the consignment from Italy to Kamrul Hasan, a resident of Agrabad CGS Colony in Chattogram.

He further said that the Foreign Post branch of Chattogram Customs House recovered the two 8mm pistols, two pistol-like toys and 60 cartridges hidden in a cartoon containing household items like fry pans, cosmetics, hand blenders from Italy.

Confirming the matter to TBS, Chattogram Port Police outpost Officer-in-Charge Jahedul Kabir said, "Customs Authority has informed us about the matter.  They are examining whether there are more weapons. Police are in the process of taking into custody the two weapons and bullets already recovered." 

Chittagong Customs House Commissioner Mohammad Fakhrul Alam said a case would be filed with the Chittagong Port police station over the incident. 

"The recipient and sender of the product will be charged in the case," he added.

Top News

Chattogram Custom House / shipment / Arms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

5h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

5h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

5h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

7m | Videos
The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

7m | Videos
Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

5h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again