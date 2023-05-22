CID busts Telegram-based pornography racket in capital

Crime

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

CID busts Telegram-based pornography racket in capital

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
CID busts Telegram-based pornography racket in capital

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has arrested nine members of a pornography racket in Dhaka which was being run through the messaging app Telegram.

The arrestees are—Abu Sayem alias Mark Suckerburg, 20, Moshiur Rahman Shuvo, 26, Shahed Khan, 22, Keton Chakma, 20, Nazmul Hasan Samrat, 22, Maruf Hossain, 34, Shahriar Afsan Avro, 24, Juanid Bagdadi Shakil, 20 and Jashim Uddin, 38.

The agency claimed that the racket used to blackmail and sell sensitive and indecent videos of juvenile girls for months, and thus they amassed more than Tk1 crore in last one year. 

"They had several groups on Telegram, and people from middle eastern countries, Singapore, Portugal, Malaysia, Canada, the UK and the US were among their subscribers for Tk1000-2000 monthly," Mohammad Ali Mia, additional inspector general and chief of CID, told the media at the CID headquarters on Monday.  

The ringleader of the racket, identified as Abu Sayem, used to pose himself as Mark Suckerburg in the groups.

"We have found crores of money transactions through his bank accounts. He has around four lakh subscribers on different Telegram channels boasting around 20,000 sensitive videos and a total of 30,000 contents," said the CID chief.

The nine were arrested from different parts of the capital in a drive carried out by the CID's cyber police centre, informed the CID chief.

Top News

Pornography / racket / busted / CID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

7h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

7h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

9h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

9h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities