CID arrests SPC World CEO, director

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 04:43 pm

SPC World Express was in a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) list of e-commerce companies that reportedly swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers

SPC World Express CEO Md Al Amin. Photo: Collected
SPC World Express CEO Md Al Amin. Photo: Collected

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested e-commerce platform SPC World Express CEO and director from Baily Road in the capital on Sunday. 

Managing Director and CEO Md Al Amin and his wife, director Sharmin Akter were apprehended on charges of fraud and embezzlement of Tk1.17 crore. 

Police seized a private car during the arrest. 

A case has been filed against them in Kolabagan police station under Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012.

According to a CID press release, Md Al Amin was a senior-level team leader and instructor of controversial MLM company Destiny 2000.

Earlier in November 2020, he was arrested for embezzling Tk268 crore. 

During CID interrogation, SPC World CEO said the company has a customer base of approximately one crore and had received orders worth Tk 5-6 crore through them in one month. 

SPC World Express was in a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) list of e-commerce companies that reportedly swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers in the name of selling products, online investments and e-loans on e-commerce platforms and social media.

CID Cyber Police Centre Additional Deputy Inspector General Kamrul Ahsan told TBS that they were conducting a shadow investigation into the incidents of deception with customers by e-commerce companies. 

The other suspected e-commerce sites, eLoan and gaming app are - Evaly, ringID, Eorange, Dhamaka Shopping, Shirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adyan Mart, Dalal Plus, Qcoom, Aladin's Prodip, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, 24tkt, Needs, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraz, Tiktiki, Shop Up e-loans, Shadhin, Uthao Cash, RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, Shahoj Life & lively, e-Shop India and BD Like.

