BNP men clash with cops at Nayapaltan

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 11:51 am

BNP men clash with cops at Nayapaltan

BNP activists hurled brick chips at the law enforcers and police fired rubber bullets to bring the situation under control

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 11:51 am
File photo of clash in Dhaka/TBS
File photo of clash in Dhaka/TBS

BNP leaders and activists clashed with police in front of the party's Nayapaltan office in Dhaka today.

A large number of police officials have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Senior BNP leaders and activists started gathering in front of the party headquarters since Tuesday morning to protest the recent incidents of communal violence in different parts of the country.

The clash ensued when BNP men tried to bring out a rally, which police claimed they did not take permission for.

At one stage police started charging batons to disperse the unruly crowd from the road to resume traffic movement through the area.

In response BNP activists hurled brick chips at the law enforcers. Police then fired rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

