Bangladeshi’s conviction: FM says evidence to be shared with Saudi govt

The government will share the evidence, if any, with the Saudi government in favour of Bangladeshi worker Abul Bashar who was sentenced to 20 years by a Saudi court, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday.

"If there's any new evidence those could be put up and to be shared with the Saudi government after verification," he told reports at his office.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks as his comment was sought regarding media reports that indicate Bashar was not carrying Yaba but a person at the airport in Dhaka put it into his bag saying it was pickle.

The Saudi court sentenced Bashar to 20 years' imprisonment on charge of carrying Yaba as he was detained with the drug when he landed at the Saudi airport.

"Saudi judges are very independent and they never get influenced. They work on the basis of evidence. If there's any new evidence, those could be put up," Dr Momen said.

Asked whether the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Jeddah will look into it, he responded positively.

Bashar reportedly came to Bangladesh in December last year and left Bangladesh for Saudi Arabia in March this year.