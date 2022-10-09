Ahmadia Finance director, 1 other arrested over embezzlement 

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested the director of Ahmadia Finance Md Monir Ahmed and his associate, Md Saiful Islam, on charges of embezzlement.

The duo, who siphoned off crores of taka from investors through promising lucrative interest, were arrested Saturday (8 October) from Gulshan area of the capital.

A press conference on the arrest was held at the DMP Media Center on Sunday.

DB Director Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said that after depositing money in Ahmadia Finance, the customers were given regular dividends for a few months.

"Later, the fraudsters stopped communicating with customers. After a while they shut off the enterprise and went into hiding," he told the media.

During initial interrogation, the arrestees said that customers' savings were diverted to Ahmadia Apartments and Builders and Eurostar Home Appliance Company, two other companies of the fraud ring.

A case has been filed in this regard with Kafrul police station in this regard, the DB Chief added.

