ACC prosecuted record number of influential criminals: Commissioner

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) not only deals with minor criminals, but it has also brought many influential criminals to justice which could set a world record, said ACC Commissioner Jahurul Haque.

"It is not right to say that we always deal with minor cases. You might not know about or disclose information about all the cases solved by the ACC. It will set a world record if we count the number of influential criminals tried by the commission so far," he told the media at a discussion marking ACC's 18th founding anniversary in the capital on Monday (21 November).

He noted that the commission filed eight cases in 2019, of which, charge sheets of four cases were submitted.

Besides, in 2020, the commission filed 13 cases with one charge sheet registered that year.

"Of the cases for which charge sheets were filed, I think, 80% of the verdicts came in favour of the commission," the commissioner added.

When asked about money laundering cases, Jahurul Haque said, "There's usually a delay in getting information about money laundering due to legal proceedings. Countries talk about transparency but often do not cooperate with us by providing information."

He claimed that foreign officials tend to avoid providing intel on money laundering cases, which delays the process of case disposal at times.