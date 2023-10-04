Dr Yunus to appear at ACC office on Thursday

Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus will appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday (5 October), said his lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, regarding a summon of the anti-graft watchdog.

The ACC summoned Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus along with a few others on 5 October for their alleged involvement in the misappropriation of more than Tk25 crore from the company's Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF).

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun on Wednesday said, "Dr Yunus was out of the country to accompany the UN secretary general. He returned to the country on 1 October after learning about the ACC notice.

"He informed the ACC in a letter on 3 October that he would be present at the ACC office."

"The ACC previously said their officers can visit Dr Yunus, he does not have to come to the office. But Dr Yunus refused and said if that is the case, it has to be informed in writing as well. Since the ACC has given written notice summoning him, he will attend."

Earlier, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah told the media that the investigating officer felt it was necessary to summon Dr Yunus and the others accused.

"It is up to him [Yunus] to come or not. It is not the commission's job to interrogate anyone."

The commission decides whether to file a case or not. Now, the investigating officer would call whomever he deems necessary, he added.

Earlier on 30 May, the ACC filed a case against Dr Muhammad Yunus and 12 others for their alleged involvement in misappropriating the money.

According to the ACC, the case was filed after a preliminary investigation against the accused found "the allegations of embezzlement and money laundering was true." The case has been registered under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

On 23 July 2022, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) sent a formal letter to ACC to investigate the allegations of embezzlement of workers' money against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

According to the complaint, most of Grameen Telecom's transactions since 1996 have been suspicious. The organisation also requested an investigation into the money laundering complaints of workers given to the ILO.

The letter also said around Tk2,977 crore suspicious transactions have been made in the subsidiaries of Grameen Telecom so far, and the whole matter needs detailed investigation.

It further says the workers were supposed to be given certain shares, which Dr Yunus deprived them of.