2 arrested in Ctg over stealing power cables from mobile towers

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 08:31 pm

The police recovered 118 lithium batteries and 6,500 meters of power cables on 14 Jan. Photo: TBS
The police recovered 118 lithium batteries and 6,500 meters of power cables on 14 Jan. Photo: TBS

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police arrested two people in connection with stealing power cables from mobile operator's towers.

The police also recovered 118 lithium batteries and 6,500 meters of power cables.

Acting on a tip off, a special team, headed by Inspector of Police Ripon Kumar Das, carried out a raid on Sunday (14 January) in the Matiar Pool area under Double Mooring police station. 

The arrestees are Md Shaheen Alam (25) and Md. Didarul Alam (42), the alleged culprits behind the theft.

After the interrogation, it was revealed that the stolen batteries and cables were pilfered from the towers of major mobile companies, including Grameen Phone, Robi, and Banglalink, situated in different areas of Cumilla. 

The arrestees reportedly impersonated company representatives to gain access to the towers.

Sadiar Khatun, deputy commissioner of DB said, "The stolen goods, valued as critical infrastructure components, were traced to two locations – Moktar Enterprises in Aziz Market and Didar's warehouse in Matiarpool area, both under the jurisdiction of the Double Mooring police station. 

"They intended to sell the stolen batteries and power cables through these channels," she added.

A case has been registered in the police station concerned, she added. 

CTG / Mobile towers / arrest

