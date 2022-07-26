160 cartons of foreign cigarettes seized at Chattogram airport

The National Security Intelligence recovered 160 cartons of foreign cigarettes from an air passenger at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The passenger, Yunus Mia Talukder, hailing from Raozan upazila of Chattogram, was coming on a Fly Dubai flight on Monday (July 25) at 8:50 pm.

A senior official of NSI in charge of the airport told The Business Standard that the market price of each carton of cigarettes is around Tk3,000.

The total value of the seized cigarettes amounts to Tk4.80 lakh, he said.

The cigarettes were handed over to the airport customs.