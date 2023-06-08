First security drill held at Chattogram airport, gaps identified

The first ever airport security exercise outside the capital was held at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram city on Thursday, exposing existing security gaps at the facility while increasing emergency response capabilities.

A number of new airlines are applying for launching flights from the international airport and the number of applicants is expected to grow due to the increasing geoeconomic importance of the port city. Security exercises at the Shah Amanat airport would assure airlines of the safety measures needed for launching their services.

Photo: MOhammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The bomb disposal units of Bangladesh Navy and Air Force, a SWAT team, a dog squad, Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel, Armed Police Battalion, RAB, Ansar and Village Defence Party, Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital Medical College, welfare organisation Anjuman Mufidul Islam, and many other medical facilities of Chattogram took part in Thursday's drill.

After the drill, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Member (Security) Group Captain Abu Saleh Mahmud Mannafi said security measures at access control system of the port city airport are unsatisfactory and asked the airport authorities to ensure all necessary steps are taken for implementing a new security plan.