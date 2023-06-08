1,182 cans of beer seized in Teknaf

Members of the Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 1,182 cans of beer during a raid conducted in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

According to Lieutenant Commander Abdur Rahman, the media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, the raid took place in the early hours of Thursday based on secret information. The Coast Guard Teknaf station carried out a special operation in the Naf river area. During the operation, suspicious movement was observed in the Parabon area near the Hochkar Canal.

As their movement appeared suspicious, the Coast Guard members signal them to stop. But the suspects fled the area sensing the presence of the Coast Guard.

Subsequently, the Coast Guard personnel conducted a thorough search of the Parabon area, leading to the discovery of 1,182 cans of beer concealed in 10 sacks hidden among the bushes.

Lieutenant Commander Rahman added that the seized beer has been handed over to the Teknaf Model Police Station for further legal action.