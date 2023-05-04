AB InBev profit jumps as consumers absorb higher beer prices

World+Biz

Reuters
04 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

AB InBev profit jumps as consumers absorb higher beer prices

Reuters
04 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 04:10 pm

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world's largest brewer, reported higher than expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday as consumers bought its beers at sharply higher prices.

The Belgium-based company, which makes around a quarter of all beer drunk globally, said its results confirmed the resilience of the beer market in the face of economic challenges, notably inflation.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona repeated its 2023 forecast that core profit (EBITDA) would grow in line with its medium term outlook of between 4% and 8%, with revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA.

The company's beer sales were 0.4% higher overall in the first quarter than a year ago, though only because of a sharp rise in the Asia-Pacific region as China steadily rolled back its COVID-19 restrictions. Volumes in all other regions dipped.

Revenue, however, rose sharply, as the company pushed through price increases and some consumers switched to more expensive beers or package formats.

First-quarter results of AB InBev's rivals Heineken and Carlsberg also showed consumer willingness to absorb higher prices.

AB InBev's core profit rose by 13.6% on a like-for-like basis to $4.76 billion, compared with the 5.6% average increase expected in a company-compiled poll.

Some analysts said the strong first quarter might have led AB InBev to raise its guidance, but suggested a U.S. conservative backlash against Bud Light over a social media promotion by a transgender influencer could be cause for caution.

AB InBev / beer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

9h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

9h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

1h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

3h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

6h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022