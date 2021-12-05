CPD to host int’l conference to celebrate golden jubilee of independence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 09:31 pm

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) will hold a four-day virtual international conference on Monday, on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and "Mujib Borsho".

The event will explore the country's developments in different sectors – politics, economy, society and culture.  Some 19 research papers would be presented at eight sessions by experts from home and abroad.

The event will be co-sponsored by the South Asia Program, Cornell University, Dr Rounaq Jahan, distinguished fellow at the CPD, said at a virtual press briefing ahead of the event.

Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the CPD, and Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director at the CPD, also spoke at the press briefing.

Dr Fahmida said the event with the slogan "Fifty Years of Bangladesh: Retrospect and Prospect" will represent the socioeconomic development pattern of Bangladesh in the world.

Dr Rounaq, also convener of the event, said the CPD analyses the economic pattern of Bangladesh. But changing patterns in arts, politics and culture should be assessed. 

The event would provide detailed discussion instead of providing some data and statistics, she added.

Some 46 speakers would deliver their speech at the event, she also said. 

