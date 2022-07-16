Cox’s Bazar upbeat with Eid business

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 09:34 pm

Industry insiders said about 1.5 lakh tourists travelled to the beach city only on Saturday

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The fear of hoteliers and other businesses in Cox's Bazar before Eid-ul-Azha regarding tourist flow was dispelled after the festival with arrivals of over five lakh holidaymakers in a week.

Data shows that businesses are upbeat with earnings of Tk600 crore in seven days until Saturday.

Industry insiders said about 1.5 lakh tourists travelled to the beach city only on Saturday. 

Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Abu Morshed Chowdhury said all types of businesses including hotels, motels, restaurants, transport, beach umbrella, horse rides, and snacks sellers benefit from the incoming tourists. 

He also said tourism is a service sector for which businesses have to be patient. Earlier, there were allegations of unholy competition among the businesses to make high profits and harass the tourists during any festival. This year that type of allegations had not surfaced for which both the businesses and the visitors were satisfied.   

Cox's Bazar Hotel, Motel and Guest House Owner's Association President Abul Kashem said that with only 20% room booking,  there was a fear among the hoteliers before Eid as to whether tourists will come or not during the vacation. The tourist turnout was very low on the first two days after Eid day. But the number of tourists started increasing from the third day which reached its peak on Saturday.   

Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Rezaul Karim said that the police were careful regarding the safety of the visitors during this Eid. No major crime incident was reported except for a few scattered incidents, he added.   

