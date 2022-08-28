Writ seeks proper management for 'Malkhana'

Court

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:28 pm

Related News

Writ seeks proper management for 'Malkhana'

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:28 pm
Writ seeks proper management for &#039;Malkhana&#039;

A group of Supreme Court lawyers on Sunday filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking directions for the proper management of the `Malkhana', a place designed for keeping various goods including buses, trucks, motorcycles seized by the police or courts.

The writ also sought order to declare illegal the inaction of the management concerned to manage the Malkhana. At the same time, instructions have been sought for the proper management of these goods lying in Malkahana.

Does your car deserve to rot when cops seize it?

Home secretary, police chief and DMP commissioner were made respondents to the writ.

Advocate Shishir Monir filed the writ in the concern section of the HC on behalf of Advocate Mohammad Nawab Ali, Mujahedul Islam, Mostafizur Rahman, GM Mujahidur Rahman and Imrul Kayes.

Shishir Monir said, "We see the goods seized in all the courts and police stations of the country, including Dhaka, lying around for years. We have never seen such mismanagement of seized goods anywhere else in the world," he said.

"We sent a legal notice to the authorities concerned. But they did not respond. That is why we filed a writ in the High Court," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court (HC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the old days 

11h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

9h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

14h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

1h | Videos
Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

2h | Videos
Cook biryani in just three steps

Cook biryani in just three steps

4h | Videos
Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay