Writ seeks proper management for 'Malkhana'

A group of Supreme Court lawyers on Sunday filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking directions for the proper management of the `Malkhana', a place designed for keeping various goods including buses, trucks, motorcycles seized by the police or courts.

The writ also sought order to declare illegal the inaction of the management concerned to manage the Malkhana. At the same time, instructions have been sought for the proper management of these goods lying in Malkahana.

Home secretary, police chief and DMP commissioner were made respondents to the writ.

Advocate Shishir Monir filed the writ in the concern section of the HC on behalf of Advocate Mohammad Nawab Ali, Mujahedul Islam, Mostafizur Rahman, GM Mujahidur Rahman and Imrul Kayes.

Shishir Monir said, "We see the goods seized in all the courts and police stations of the country, including Dhaka, lying around for years. We have never seen such mismanagement of seized goods anywhere else in the world," he said.

"We sent a legal notice to the authorities concerned. But they did not respond. That is why we filed a writ in the High Court," he added.