Writ seeks HC directive to allow Khaleda’s advanced treatment abroad

Khaleda Zia going to her Gulshan residence after being released from jail last year. Photo: TBS

A writ has been filed with the concerned bench of High Court seeking directives to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advanced treatment abroad.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond filed the writ as a public interest litigation with the court on Monday morning.

The lawyer said that he will place the writ petition before the HC on Tuesday for its hearing.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, critical cardiac, kidney ophthalmological and dental complications. The hemoglobin level in her blood has also dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

BNP has long been demanding for Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.