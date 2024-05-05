Writ petition filed to stop cutting trees

The country’s tallest tree species, Anisoptera scapula, locally known as Boilam which can grow up to 200-250 feet high, is on the verge of extinction. Very few Boilam trees are surviving in the deep forests of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar region. The photo was taken from Teknaf reserved forest recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

A writ petition was filed seeking directives to stop cutting trees across the country including the capital Dhaka for protecting the environment.

Advocate Sarwar Ahad Chowdhury, Advocate Ekhlas Uddin bhuiya and Advocate Ripon Baroi on behalf of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh filed the petition.

The writ will likely move at the bench of HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice K M Zahid Sarwar on Monday, said Senior Advocate Manzil Murshid.

Advocate Manzil Murshid said, "The amount of forestation needed to live in Dhaka city is decreasing day by day and due to the rise in temperature, people's lives are becoming more miserable due to the sweltering heat prevailing in the country, which violates the rights to live properly.

"On the other hand, an adverse effect has been created on the environment due to the cutting of trees planted across the country under the social forestry agreement, which will invite a natural disaster," he said.

Besides, the rights of people to live in the city will be harmed severely, he added.

The writ also sought directives to form a seven-member committee, composed of Environmentalist, Environmental scientist, Prof. of Environment Science of Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University, who will give approval of cutting trees in Dhaka city, if needed.

It also sought directives to ask the Public Administration Ministry to issue a circular within seven days by the Deputy Commissioner and directed to form a committee comprising the District Environment Officer, Principal of Government College, Social Worker, Environmentalists, President or Secretary of the District Lawyers Association and Civil Surgeon, who will provide approval to cut trees.

The writ petition is also sought directives of the Public Administration Ministry to issue a circular within seven days and form a committee led by the Upazila Nirbahi Officers and Principal of college, social worker, environmentalists, Social Welfare officer, assistant commissioner of land and Executive Engineer of LGED by whom no approval will be given to cut trees.

The respondent persons will be asked to take effective measures to stop cutting trees in their respective areas before the formation of the committees and submit the court compliance report within two weeks, said the writ petition.

The writ petition also sought to issue a rule asking the government to explain as to why the ineffectiveness of the respondents to stop cutting trees should not be declared illegal and why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to stop cutting trees in Dhaka and other districts and upazila headquarters.

Secretary to the Cabinet division, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Office, Secretary to the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, secretary to the Local Government Ministry, senior secretary of Public Administration Ministry, secretary to the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, Director General of the Directorate of Environment, two mayor of Dhaka South and North City Corporations, chief executive officer of the two city corporations, chief engineer of LGED, Chief Forest Conservator, Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Division and Inspector General of Police have been made respondent to the rule.