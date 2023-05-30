Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings

On the tenth day of recording testimony in a graft case against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman, pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers locked into unseemly clashes on Tuesday.

The two sides held each other responsible for the clashes which left several injured.

Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman was compelled to leave the court-room due to the hue-cry among the lawyers at noon.

Later in the evening, the judge re-entered the court-room and started recording the testimony.

Chartered Accountant AK Abdul Matin of 'Matin & Co.' testified in the case as the seventh witness. Earlier six witnesses testified.

So far, seven out of the 56 witnesses in the case have testified. However, none of the witnesses have to face cross-examination as the accused are absconding.

The court has set Wednesday (31 May) for the next date of hearing.

The trial began on 21 May with the statement of ACC Deputy Director Zahirul Huda.

Earlier, on 13 April, a Dhaka court framed charges against Tarique Rahman and Zubaida in the graft case.

On 01 November, 2022, a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants for Tarique and Zubaida in the graft case.

The court also ordered to give notice in the newspaper to appear before the court on 19 January.

On 26 June, the High Court ordered the judicial court to dispose of the case as soon as possible.

On 26 September, 2007, the ACC lodged a complaint with Kafrul police against Tarique Rahman, Zubaida and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for acquiring wealth worth Tk4.81 crore beyond their known sources of income and concealing information in their affidavits.