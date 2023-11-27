SC upholds High Court bail for Regent Group Chairman Shahed

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld a High Court order that granted six months' bail to Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed in a graft case.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Burhanuddin passed the order after hearing a leave-to-appeal petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission challenging the High Court order.

Advocate Md Khurshid Alam represented the ACC in the court while advocate Shah Manjurul Haque appeared for Shahed.

At the same time, the bench asked the HC bench of Ashraful Kamal to dispose of the appeal within three months.

On 14 September, the High Court approved a six-month bail for Shahed Karim in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of illegally amassing wealth.

A High Court bench of Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman passed the order.

Later, the ACC appealed to the Appellate Division seeking suspension of the bail granted by the High Court.

Earlier on 21 August, A Dhaka court sentenced him to three years' imprisonment in a case filed for acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk1.69 crore.

Prodip Kumar Roy, judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-7, handed down the judgment in presence of Shahed at the court.

The court also fined him Tk1 lakh and ordered him to deposit the money to the government treasury within the next 60 working days.

On 1 March 2021, Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case against Shahed with its Dhaka Integrated Office-1 for his alleged involvement in acquiring illegal wealth.

The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a chargesheet against Shahed on 2 February 2022.

Later, the court framed charges against him on 17 April last year.

On 15 July 2020, he was arrested from the border area of Satkhira by RAB.