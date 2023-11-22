SC reaffirms Ashiyan City housing project's legality, ending 11-year long legal battle

The Supreme Court has declared the much discussed Ashiyan City housing project in the capital's Dakshinkhan area as legal, concluding an 11-year long legal battle.

The full bench of appellate division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan announced the judgement on Wednesday (22 November).

Following the verdict, lawyes said, there is no bar to continue the project now.

In 2012, the Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA) along with several other NGOs filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking a ban on all activities of Ashiyan City.

In 2016, the High Court, after a two-stage hearing, declared the operation of the Ashiyan City Housing project valid.

The government and BELA filed two separate appeals against the High Court's judgment in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The final hearing of these two appeals was completed on 7 November.

Earlier on 2 November at the time of hearing on this appeal, the Appellate Division wanted to know the government's approval process for private housing projects in Khilkhet, Dakshinkhan, Purbachal, Bashundhara and their surrounding areas of the capital.

During the hearing on 7 November, Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, who led the Appellate Division bench praised the works of the BELA, but also questioned the petition.

"BELA is a respected organisation and many learned senior lawyers and respectable persons of the society are involved with the society. But the BELA filed the instant Public Interest Litigation against the Ashiyan project only, though other land development projects have other loopholes. This sends the wrong message to the members of the society."

In response, BELA's lawyer Probir Neyogi said, "We filed this case according to the capacity of our organisation. I can't file a case against everyone as I don't have financial and other support."

The chief justice then said, "This has become a pick-and-choose matter. You filed a case against only Ashiyan city and the others got away."

According to the court order on 7 November, Additional Attorney General Sheikh Gholam Morshed submitted the documents relating to the approval process for private housing projects in the mentioned areas.

Seven of out 16 housing projects in Dakshinkhan and surrounding areas of the capital did not have final approval from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, according to a document submitted to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The projects are – Purbachal Housing Project; Judicial Officers Housing Society; Civil Aviation Residential Zone; Jamuna Builders; Nasa Group; Pink City; and Haji Camp.

Process for approval of three housing projects are underway.

They are – BCS Admin Housing Society; Police Officers Housing Society and Bonrupa Residential Project.

The document said land has been acquired for RAJUK Uttara Model Town Project but it did not clarify whether the project has been approved or not.

Five projects – East West Properties Limited; Jolshiri Housing Project; Neptune Properties Limited; Swadesh Residential Project and Lake City Concord - have been given final approval by RAJUK, according to the list.