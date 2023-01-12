Report in case against ex-SP Babul, YouTuber Elias on 14 Feb

A court set 14 February for submitting the probe report in a case filed against four, including former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akhter and expatriate YouTuber Elias Hossain.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam re-fixed the date Thursday (12 January) as the investigation officer concerned failed to submit the probe report in this regard.

Earlier, a Dhaka court on December 8 last year set today for submitting the probe report accepting the First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder filed the case against four under digital security act and special powers act with the capital's Dhanmandi Police Station on 27 September.

The other two accused in the case are - Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud Miah, 72, and brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu, 45.