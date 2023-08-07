Probe report submission in Sagar-Runi murder deferred for 100th time

The submission date of the probe report on the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi has been deferred for the 100th time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam fixed 11 September as the new date for report submission today.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) cited the failure to identify the real culprits as the reason behind the delay.

DNA samples of 25 suspects and evidence obtained from the crime scene were sent to the US for analysis. RAB has received that report, but DNA samples of two other people were obtained from the scene, who could not be identified yet, RAB spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin told reporters at the RAB media centre of the capital's Karwan Bazar on Monday (7 August)

Commander Khandaker Al Moin said RAB is conducting investigation activities with utmost importance to uncover the mystery of journalist couple Sagar-Runi's murder and bring those involved under the law.

Buccal swabs and other samples of a total of 25 persons arrested by RAB and suspected accused were sent to the IFS (Independent Forensic Service) laboratory of the USA for testing.

Additional Superintendent of Police Khandaker Shafiqul Alam working in RAB is investigating the case.

"Reports obtained from the US are under investigation. Further investigation is ongoing to identify the two unidentified accused found in the DNA report," said Khandaker Al Moin.

He also said that RAB is conducting investigation activities with utmost importance as per the instructions of the court so that no innocent person is punished and the real culprits are identified and brought under the law. The plaintiff may, subject to the approval of the learned court, arrange for investigation through other agencies if necessary, he added.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir Rahman in connection with the murder case on 1 October 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.