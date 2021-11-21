Probe report submission of Munia murder case deferred

A Dhaka Court on Sunday deferred the submission date of the probe report in a case filed against Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others over the rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara fixed 8 December as the investigation officer (IO) of the case Golam Muktar Ashraf Uddin, also an inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), could not submit the report today.

Earlier on 2 November, the court deferred today (21 November) to submit report as the IO failed in report submission on time.

Munia's elder sister Nusrat Jahan filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 against the eight people on 6 September.

The other accused in the case are – Anvir's father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, his mother Afroza Begum, wife Sabrina, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman Mim, Faria Mahbub Piasha and Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon.

The case was handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation for investigation.

Police recovered Munia's body from a flat in the capital's Gulshan area on 26 April this year.

She reportedly committed suicide.

On 27 April, Nusrat filed a case against Sayem Sobhan, who allegedly had a relation with Munia, on allegation of "abetment of suicide."

During three months of investigation in that case, the police did not detain or interrogate Sayem in the case.

Then, on 19 July police submitted the final probe report over Munia's death dropping the name of lone accused Anvir.

The court also accepted the chargesheet in that case on 18 August.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury also dismissed the no confidence petition filed by Munia's family against the police report.