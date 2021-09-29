HC rejects Bashundhara Group MD Anvir’s anticipatory bail plea

The High Court (HC) rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bashundhara Group Managing Director (HC) Sayem Sobhan Anvir in a case filed on the charge of raping and killing Mosarat Jahan Munia, a college student who reportedly committed suicide in a Gulshan flat.

The bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar, on Wednesday, granted a six-week bail to Anvir's wife Sabrina in the same case, bench officer of the court Rezaul Islam told The Business Standard.

The accused submitted the bail plea on 22 September with the High court.

Anvir and his wife appeared before the court during the hearing. Senior advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun stood for the bail plea.

State counsel Mizanur Rahman told the media that Bashundhara MD Anvir has to surrender to the trial court for seeking bail or he can move another HC bench with a fresh anticipatory bail plea.

Police can arrest Bashundhara MD Anvir any time following the rejection of his bail plea.

Sabrina, the wife of Anvir, has to surrender to the trial court on the expiry of her bail period in the case.

On 6 September, Munia's elder sister Nusrat Jahan filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 accusing eight people including Anvir.

The other accused in the case are – Anvir's father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, his mother Afroza Begum, wife Sabrina, model Faria Mahbub Piyasha and Saifa Rahman Mim, the flat's owner Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmim Akhter.

Earlier on Sunday, the HC granted a conditional six-week anticipatory bail to Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon, owner of the flat at Gulshan where Munia used to live and her body was recovered hanging from the ceiling fan on 26 April.

On 27 April, Nusrat filed a case against Sayem Sobhan, who allegedly had a relation with Munia, on the allegation of "abetment of suicide."

According to the case statement, the accused allegedly threatened to kill Munia if she did not leave Dhaka.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation for investigation. During three months of investigation, the police did not detain or interrogate Sayem in the case.

On 19 July, they submitted the final probe report over Munia's death, dropping the name of Anvir, the lone accused.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury dismissed the no confidence petition filed by Munia's family against the police report. The court on 18 August accepted the final report in that case.