PBI interrogates Mim in Munia murder case

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) is interrogating Saifa Rahman Mim, an accused in Munia murder case.

Earlier in the morning, the law enforcers picked up Mim from her Dhanmondi residence and is currently being interrogated at the Special Crime office of PBI, Spokesperson Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Eusuf told The Business Standard.

Police recovered Munia's body from a flat in the capital's Gulshan area on 26 April last year.

She reportedly committed suicide.

On 27 April the same year, Nusrat filed a case against Sayem Sobhan, who allegedly had a relation with Munia, on allegation of "abetment of suicide."

During three months of investigation in that case, the police did not detain or interrogate Sayem in the case.

Then, on 19 July police submitted the final probe report over Munia's death dropping the name of lone accused Anvir.

The court also accepted the chargesheet in that case on 18 August last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury also dismissed the no confidence petition filed by Munia's family against the police report.