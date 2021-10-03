Model Piasha placed on 2-day remand over Munia murder case

A Dhaka court, on Sunday, placed model Faria Mahabub Piasha on a two-day remand in connection to a case filed over the rape and killing of Mosarat Jahan Munia, a college student who reportedly committed suicide in a Gulshan flat.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after Investigation Officer Golam Moktar Ashraf Uddin of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) sought a seven-day remand for interrogation, reports Prothom Alo.

Faria Mahabub Piasha has been in jail since 1 August as she is also facing three more drug cases, said Swapan Kumar Mandal, Sub-inspector of crime and information department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

On 6 September, Munia's elder sister Nusrat Jahan filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 accusing eight people including Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

The others accused in the case are Anvir's father, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, his mother Afroza Begum and his wife Sabrina, models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Saifa Rahman Mim, the flat owner Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmin Akhter.

Earlier, the High Court (HC) rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir in the case.

On 26 April, police recovered the body of Munia from a flat in Gulshan in the capital.

Later, her elder sister filed a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of "abetment of suicide." Sayem allegedly had an affair with Munia.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation. During three months of investigation, the police did not detain nor interrogate Sayem in the case.

On 19 July, they submitted the final probe report over Munia's death, dropping the name of Anvir, the lone accused.