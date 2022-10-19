PBI probe report clears Bashundhara MD from rape, murder charges 

Bashundhara Group Managing Director (MD) Sayem Sobhan Anvir has been cleared of the charges of rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted its findings clearing all the eight accused, including Anvir, to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka last week.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (DC-Prosecution Division) Md Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday morning.

Contacted, PBI Inspector Golam Muktar Ashraf Uddin, the investigation officer (IO) of the case, said, "We have evidence that the two [Anvir and Munia] were physically involved. But nothing was forced as per our findings.

"I submitted the final report as it is not considered rape according to the country's law."

Munia's elder sister Nusrat Jahan filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 against the eight people on 6 September.

The other accused in the case are – Anvir's father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, his mother Afroza Begum, wife Sabrina, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman Mim, Faria Mahbub Piasha and Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon.

The case was handed over to the PBI for investigation. Police recovered Munia's body from a flat in the capital's Gulshan area on 26 April this year.

She reportedly committed suicide. On 27 April, Nusrat filed a case against Sayem Sobhan, who allegedly had a relation with Munia, on allegation of "abetment of suicide."

During three months of investigation in that case, the police did not detain or interrogate Sayem in the case.

Then, on 19 July police submitted the final probe report over Munia's death dropping the name of the lone accused Anvir.

The court also accepted the charge sheet in that case on 18 August.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury also dismissed the no-confidence petition filed by Munia's family against the police report.