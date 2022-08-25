No prior permission needed to arrest govt officials on criminal charges: HC 

The High Court (HC) has ruled that no prior permission from higher authorities will be needed from now on to arrest or detain government officials on criminal charges terming the provision allowing this "unconstitutional."

The bench of Justices Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order and scrapped Section 41(1) of the Public Service Act 2018 on Thursday following a writ petition moved by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

As per the provision in question, the arrest of public servants on criminal charges related to official duties could only be made with prior permission from the government or employing authorities before a court accepted charges.

The court, in an observation made on Wednesday, said that such provisions in the Public Service Act 2018 indemnify a particular group and encourage corruption.

It was also astonished by the three-year-old law that stipulates that civil servants implicated in criminal cases can only be arrested with "prior permission" of the government or employing authorities.

Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state while Lawyer Manzil Morshed argued the case.

It was in November 2018 when the gazette for the law was issued.

The public administration ministry issued a gazette in September 2019 to put the law in force from October. The HRPB challenged the provision in the HC two weeks after the law was put into effect.

The court, following a hearing, issued a rule asking why Section 41(1) of the law will not be deemed illegal and in contradiction with the constitution.

On 14 March, 2020, Ariful, Kurigram correspondent of Bangla Tribune, was abducted from his home by a group in the guise of a mobile court at midnight, threatened with crossfire and brutally tortured by the district administration for one of his reports.

He was later sent to jail on a charge of possessing half a bottle of liquor and 150g of cannabis.

Ariful that year submitted a writ petition challenging the legitimacy of the government officials' postings.

The plea prompted HC to ask why the authorities should not be directed to refrain from posting suspended deputy commissioner of Kurigram Sultana Perveen, and suspended executive magistrates Rintu Bikash Chakma and Nazim Uddin, to any office.