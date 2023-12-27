Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum calls for boycotting courts from 1 to 7 Jan

The Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, an association of pro-BNP lawyers, has announced a programme to boycott the courts across the country, including the Supreme Court, from 1 January to 7 January.

This announcement was made by the association at the South Hall of the Supreme Court Lawyers Association on Wednesday (27 December).

The press conference was organised to express solidarity with the non-cooperation movement of the opposition parties demanding the boycott of "dummy" elections and the resignation of the government.

Secretary General of the forum Barrister Kaiser Kamal read the written statement at the press conference.

Kaiser Kamal said since 28 October, 23,460 pro-democracy leaders have been arrested, 684 cases have been filed. And in the last 16 weeks, 1,482 people have been sentenced to various terms.

"I call on lawyers all over the country to make the movement for democracy successful through peaceful programmes without paying heed to the government or any of its supporter's incitement.

Former speaker Muhammad Jamiruddin Sircar, former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Zainul Abedin, President of Lawyers Forum AJ Muhammad Ali, former Bar Secretary Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, BNP Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, United Lawyers Front Co-Convenor Subrata Chowdhury, Convener of Supreme Court Bar Ad Hoc Committee Mohsin Rashid, Barrister Badruddoza Badal, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal, general secretary of Supreme Court Unit of Lawyers Forum Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal and many other lawyers were present.