Mohibullah murder: Three placed on 2-day remand

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 05:53 pm

Senior Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Helal Uddin passed the order

Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Killed in Bangladesh

A Cox's Bazar court on Tuesday placed three accused on a 2-day remand each in connection to a case filed over the killing of Rohingya leader Mohibullah.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Helal Uddin passed the order after investigation officer, Gazi Salahuddin, also officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, sought a five-day remand to interrogate each of the accused, said the public prosecutor, Khaled Newaz. 

On 23 October, members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN-14) arrested four people including a member of the Mohibullah killing squad. Among them, one-Azizul Haque gave a confessional statement at the court the next day.

The rest three accused are Muhammad Rashid alias Murshid Amin of D-block in Kutupalong camp, Muhammad Anas and Nur Muhammad of B-block of the camp.

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30 pm at his Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar on 30 September.

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.  

Mohibullah came to the limelight on 25 August 2019 when a rally organised by the Arakan Rohingya Society, to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.

Several human rights organisations including Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International and Fortify Rights have urged the Bangladesh government to investigate the murder and deliver justice.

Besides, the United Nations and the United States spoke out over the killing of the Rohingya leader and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate his shooting and bring those responsible to justice.

