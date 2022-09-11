29 Rohingyas indicted in Mohibullah murder

A Cox's Bazar court on Sunday framed charges against 29 Rohingya people in connection with the murder of Rohingya leader Mohibullah.

Judge Mohammad Ismail of Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court passed the order this morning, the district Public Prosecutor (PP) Faridul Alam confirmed.

He told The Business Standard that the judicial proceedings of the case will start from the next appointed day following the formation of charges. However, the state representative could not confirm the date.

Earlier in June this year, police submitted a charge sheet against 29 Rohingya people in connection with the murder of their leader Mohibullah. Among them, 15 were in jail at the time while 14 others remained fugitives.

On 25 August 2019, Mohibullah came to the limelight as a leader after holding an assembly of around five lakh Rohingyas to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar on 29 September 2021. The next day, police filed a case for the murder following a complaint from his brother Habib Ullah.

Later in October 2021, members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN-14) arrested four people including a member of the Mohibullah killing squad. Among them, accused Azizul Haque gave a confessional statement at the court the next day. The rest three accused are Muhammad Rashid alias Murshid Amin of D-block in Kutupalong camp, Muhammad Anas and Nur Muhammad of B-block of the camp.