UNHCR relocating 14 more family members of slain Rohingya leader Mohibullah to Canada

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report 
27 September, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 09:52 am

Related News

UNHCR relocating 14 more family members of slain Rohingya leader Mohibullah to Canada

TBS Report 
27 September, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 09:52 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Total 14 more family members of slain Rohingya leader Mohibullah are being relocated to Canada from Bangladesh under the supervision of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The family members left Kutupalong transit point in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar for Dhaka on Sunday morning, Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8 Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Farooq Ahmed confirmed. 

He said, "We have escorted the 14 people to Dhaka under the supervision of the UNHCR."

According to APBn, the family members were scheduled to leave for during the ear;y hours of Tuesday.

Earlier, 11 members of his family – including the Rohingya leader's wife and children – left Bangladesh for Canada on 31 March. 

The officials of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the police were present when they left the camp.

On 25 August 2019, Mohibullah came to the limelight as a leader after holding an assembly of around five lakh Rohingyas to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar on 29 September 2021.

The next day, police filed a case for the murder following a complaint from his brother Habib Ullah.

Later in October 2021, members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN-14) arrested four people including a member of the Mohibullah killing squad.

Among them, accused Azizul Haque gave a confessional statement at the court the next day.

The rest three accused are Muhammad Rashid alias Murshid Amin of D-block in Kutupalong camp, Muhammad Anas and Nur Muhammad of B-block of the camp.

Top News

Rohingya Crisis / UNHCR / Rohingya leader Mohibullah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

6m | Habitat
Flood victim Goni Mia had no other way but to send his wife and two daughters to Narayanganj to look for work. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Migration, child labour and starvation: How Sylhet flood victims are coping with its aftermath

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

21h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

14h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

15h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

15h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b