UNHCR relocating 14 more family members of slain Rohingya leader Mohibullah to Canada

Total 14 more family members of slain Rohingya leader Mohibullah are being relocated to Canada from Bangladesh under the supervision of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The family members left Kutupalong transit point in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar for Dhaka on Sunday morning, Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8 Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Farooq Ahmed confirmed.

He said, "We have escorted the 14 people to Dhaka under the supervision of the UNHCR."

According to APBn, the family members were scheduled to leave for during the ear;y hours of Tuesday.

Earlier, 11 members of his family – including the Rohingya leader's wife and children – left Bangladesh for Canada on 31 March.

The officials of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the police were present when they left the camp.

On 25 August 2019, Mohibullah came to the limelight as a leader after holding an assembly of around five lakh Rohingyas to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar on 29 September 2021.

The next day, police filed a case for the murder following a complaint from his brother Habib Ullah.

Later in October 2021, members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN-14) arrested four people including a member of the Mohibullah killing squad.

Among them, accused Azizul Haque gave a confessional statement at the court the next day.

The rest three accused are Muhammad Rashid alias Murshid Amin of D-block in Kutupalong camp, Muhammad Anas and Nur Muhammad of B-block of the camp.