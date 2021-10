Mohibullah Murder: Accused Elias makes confessional statement

Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, poses for a potrait at his office in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 19, 2018. Picture taken April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

Md Elias, one of accused in Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah's murder case, has made confessional statement before a Cox's Bazar court.

The accused was produced before Cox's Bazar Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Saturday after completing a three-day remand, said Cox's Bazar court police sources.

Chief Judicial Magistrate court Judge Md Helal Uddin recorded his confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On October 3, 14-Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested Elias from Kutupalong Rohingya Camp-5 during a drive.

Unknown assailants gunned down Mohib, head of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) on September 29.

On September 30, police filed a case over Mohib Ullah's murder following a complaint from Mohib Ullah's brother Habib Ullah.

On October 1, another suspect Mohammad Selim,33, was arrested from a Kutupalong camp and was later handed over to Ukhiya police station by APBn members.

In the early hour of October 2, suspect Abdus Salam,32, and Jiaur Rahman,32 were arrested from another Rohingya camp in Ukhiya. Later in the evening Ukhiya police arrested Shawkat Ullah,23, another Rohingya suspect from Kutupalong camp.

Later, Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah placed the five arrestees on 3-day remand each.