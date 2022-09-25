Justice Md Nuruzzaman to act as CJ from today

Justice Md Nuruzzaman will act as chief justice from 25 September to 10 October , during the Singapore visit of Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique.

According to a press release of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique will go to Singapore and remain there till 10 October.

"During this time, or till Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique joins his office, Justice Md Nuruzzaman will observe the duty of chief justice of the country," the release, signed by Acting Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani, said.