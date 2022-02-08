JMB leader gets life term in serial blasts case

After 17 long years, a Chuadanga court today sentenced Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) regional leader Shaikhul Islam alias Rakib to life imprisonment in a bomb blast case.

He was later taken to Chuadanga district jail under police protection.

Judge Md Lutfar Rahman Shishir of the Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court no 1 pronounced the verdict in presence of the accused on Tuesday.

Expressing satisfaction over the verdict, Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Judge Court's Additional Public Prosecutor Gias Uddin said, "We are happy that the state was able to prove the allegation against the accused."

Convict Shaikhul Islam is the son of late Altaf Hossain hailed from Panjakaran village in Moralganj upazila of Bagerhat.

According to the case statement, the incident occurred at Courtmor area in Chuadanga district town on 17 August 2005 during the countrywide serial blasts. Following this, Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Motaleb of Chuadanga Sadar Police Station filed a case under the Arms and Explosives Act accusing unknown people in connection with the blast.

On 8 March 2007, investigating officer SI Kamruzzaman submitted the charge sheet of the case before a Chuadanga court after an investigation. It took the court 17 years to pronounce the verdict after recording statements of 17 witnesses in the case.

