Eight JMB members sentenced to jail in Bagerhat

Court

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 07:22 pm

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 07:22 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Bagerhat court has sentenced eight members of banned militant outfit JMB to different terms of jail in a case filed 2016.

Additional Judicial Magistrate Dr Md Atikus Samad handed down the verdict against the men for throwing bombs at police and attempting to carry out subversive activities in the district.

The convicts are Akash Molla, Md Kabirul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, Md Johirul Islam, Md Maksudur Rahman, Md Morshed, Md Saiful Islam and Torikul Islam.

Of them, Akash, Kabirul and Mizanur have been jailed eight years, Johirul , Maksudur and Morshen have been jailed five years and the remaining two for two years.

They are the residents in Bagerhat, Pirojpur and Satkhira districts.

The court also fined six of them, except Saiful and Torikul, Tk10,000 each. 

According to the prosecution, on 25 October 2016, police conducted a raid at an abandoned house in Kholishakhali area in Kachua Upazila as the JMB men united there to carry out subversive activities. Sensing police presence, the JMB operatives charged hand bombs at police and tried to flee the scene. In retaliation, police fired on them and arrested four on the spot.

Police seized pistols, bullets, bomb making materials, computer hard disks and Jihadi books from the criminals' positions.

On 11 May 2017, police pressed the charge sheet accusing the eight convicts.

 

