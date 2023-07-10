Crude bomb goes off in Mogbazar, no casualties reported

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 10:55 pm
A crude bomb went off at the New Eskaton area adjacent to the SPRC hospital in Mogbazar in Dhaka on Monday night.

The incident took place around 9:00pm, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Industrial Zone Assistant Commissioner Arif Raian told The Business Standard.

The bomb went off on the road in front of a motorcycle showroom, he said citing eyewitnesses.

"No one was injured in the blast."

However, police also recovered another fresh crude bomb from the scene.

"It could not immediately be known who planted those cocktails on the road. We are investigating to identify and nab the perpetrators," said Arif.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward situation, he further said, adding, "Senior officials of DMP have already visited the scene."

