Hearing of writ petition on validity of 290 MPs adjourned till Sunday

Court

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 12:18 pm

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 12:18 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of a leave-to-appeal petition filed against the High Court's rejection of a writ challenging the validity of the oath-taking of 290 lawmakers after the 11th parliamentary election. 

A seven-member appellate bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique adjourned the hearing till Sunday (30 July) after an hour-long hearing.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Sheikh Muhammad Morshed represented the state. BNP leader Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon had filed the appeal with Supreme Court on August 20, 2019. 

The 11th national election was held on 30 December 2018 and the 290 members of parliaments took oath on 3 January 2019.

The 10th parliamentary election was held on 5 January 2014. The elected officials were sworn in on 9 January that year, and the first meeting of the parliament was held on 29 January.

According to Article 72 (3) of the Constitution, the term of parliament shall be counted for five years from the first sitting of parliament.

Considering this, Lawyer Taherul Islam Towhid filed a writ petition with the High Court on 14 January 2019, claiming that the oath-taking of the 11th Parliament took place before the end of the term of the previous parliament.

On 18 February 2019, the High Court dismissed the writ petition. The writ petitioner then filed a leave-to-appeal petition against the High Court's order on 20 September 2019.

High Court / Writ petition / oath-taking ceremony / Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / National Parliament / Bangladesh

