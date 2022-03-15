HC orders to take action against commodity syndicates, hoarders

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

The High Court on Tuesday (15 March) directed the concerned government bodies to take action against the syndicates and hoarders of daily commodities.

A High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition seeking control of abnormal rise in prices of daily commodities including soybean oil.

The commerce ministry, Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection and other responsible stakeholders have been asked to submit a report to the court by 28 April over the matter.

Besides, the HC issued a rule enquiring why regulation would not be made in the light of section 21 (1) of the Competition Act to prevent such syndication.

It also asked why daily essentials such as rice, pulses, oil, sugar, flour, onion cannot be included in the Open Market System (OMS)policy and sold through ration cards.

Syed Mohidul Kabir and Syeda Nasrin appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Pratikar Chakma was present at the hearing on behalf of the state.

Earlier on 6 March, a writ was filed in the High Court seeking directions to form a monitoring cell and to formulate policy to control the soybean oil price.

Supreme Court lawyer Monir Hossian and two other lawyers filed the writ with the HC.

The commerce secretary, director-general of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection and other people concerned were made respondents in the writ.