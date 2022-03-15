HC orders to take action against commodity syndicates, hoarders

Court

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 02:29 pm

Related News

HC orders to take action against commodity syndicates, hoarders

The commerce ministry, Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection and other responsible stakeholders have been asked to submit a report to the court by 28 April over the matter

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 02:29 pm
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

The High Court on Tuesday (15 March) directed the concerned government bodies to take action against the syndicates and hoarders of daily commodities.

A High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition seeking control of abnormal rise in prices of daily commodities including soybean oil.

The commerce ministry, Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection and other responsible stakeholders have been asked to submit a report to the court by 28 April over the matter.

Besides, the HC issued a rule enquiring why regulation would not be made in the light of section 21 (1) of the Competition Act to prevent such syndication.

It also asked why daily essentials such as rice, pulses, oil, sugar, flour, onion cannot be included in the Open Market System (OMS)policy and sold through ration cards.

Syed Mohidul Kabir and Syeda Nasrin appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Pratikar Chakma was present at the hearing on behalf of the state.

Earlier on 6 March, a writ was filed in the High Court seeking directions to form a monitoring cell and to formulate policy to control the soybean oil price.

Supreme Court lawyer Monir Hossian and two other lawyers filed the writ with the HC. 

The commerce secretary, director-general of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection and other people concerned were made respondents in the writ.

Bangladesh / Top News

price hike / Commodity prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

58m | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

1h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

2h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

3h | Videos
China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

3h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion