HC orders probe into S Alam Group's alleged $1 billion money-laundering

Court

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 01:00 pm
06 August, 2023, 01:00 pm

A general view of Bangladesh High Court. Photo: UNB
A general view of Bangladesh High Court. Photo: UNB

The High Court ordered a thorough investigation over the allegations of at least $1 billion money laundered by Mohammed Saiful Alam, the owner of S Alam Group.

The court directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to investigate the matter and submit a report within two months.

A High Court bench led by Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder gave the order on Sunday (6 August).

More to follow…

