HC orders probe of BCL ragging of female student at IU

The High Court (HC) has ordered the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the raging incident of a female allegedly by a leader and some activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order after hearing a writ filed in this regard on Thursday (16 February).

The deputy commissioner of Kushtia has been instructed to form the probe body comprising a judicial magistrate, an executive magistrate and an IU teacher within the next three days.

The committee has been given seven days to submit its findings to the court. The court has also asked the IU-formed probe committee to submit its findings within the next 10 days.

The HC bench also instructed authorities concerned to ensure the safety of the victim student.

Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Gazi Md Mohsin had filed the writ petition in the public interest on Wednesday (15 February).

The secretary to the home ministry, the secretary to Education Ministry, IU vice-chancellor, its registrar and proctor, and so on were made respondents in the writ.

Fulpori Khatun, a first-year student of Finance and Banking department, was reportedly tortured and harassed by IU unit BCL Vice-President Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on Sunday night.

The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members on Monday.

The victim on Tuesday submitted a written complaint to the university proctor, student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment for those involved in the incident.