HC orders arrest of 4 NSU trustees over Tk304cr embezzlement

The High Court has directed police to arrest four board of trustees of North South University (NSU) over the embezzlement of around Tk304 crore.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Mohammad Izarul Haque Akand passed the order on Sunday after rejecting the bail petitions filed by the accused.

The court also directed Shahbag Police Station to produce the accused before the lower court within 24 hours.

The accused are NSU board of trustees members MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman, and Mohammed Shajahan.

On 5 May, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lodged a case against six individuals including five board of trustees of North South University (NSU) for embezzling around Tk304 crore.

According to the case statement, the trustees approved a hefty amount for the NSU permanent campus by overstating the land price. Subsequently, the land developer deposited the extra money to the bank accounts of the accused, leading to the embezzlement.

The accused have unjustly benefited themselves by embezzling funds and have committed punishable offenses by exchanging commissions or bribes, states the case.

Money laundering also took place through the transfer and conversion of the embezzled amount, according to the ACC.

The anti-graft watchdog said it will also initiate separate inquiry to verify several allegations against NSU such as overcharging students, embezzlement of university funds in the name of fixed-deposit receipts, bribe for recruitments, car purchases by evading duties and availing numerous facilities unethically by the university top management.