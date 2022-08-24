HC issues contempt rule against Cox’s Bazar DC, SP 

The High Court has issued a contempt of court rule against nine people including the Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid, and Superintendent of Police Md Hasanuzzaman for not taking action to stop cutting down hills. 

In the rule, the court asked the respondents why disciplinary action will not be taken against them for disobeying the court's instructions. 

The other seven are - Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Secretary Farhina Ahmed, Environment Division Director General (DG) Abdul Hamid, Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer ( (UNO) Imran Hossain Sajib, Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Zakaria, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammad Ali, Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station OC Sheikh Munir Ul Gias and Assistant Director of Environment Department Cox's Bazar District Md Saiful Ashraf. 

The High Court bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order after hearing a writ petition on Wednesday (24 August).

Lawyer Manzil Morshed represented the writ petitioners at the hearing. 

"On 19 July 2012, the HC gave landmark verdict to preserve the hills, stop cutting them down and protect the environment. In that judgment, the court directed the concerned parties to stop the damaging activities in Cox's Bazar district," he said after the hearing. 
However, defying the court order, houses and various structures are being built by cutting hills in Cox's Bazar and Ukhiya. 

"Human Rights Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) sent legal notices to the concerned parties to stop these illegal activities," he added. 

The writ of contempt was filed in the HC after not getting any response to the notice. 

Earlier, lawyer Sarwar Ahad Chowdhury filed the writ on behalf of HPRB. 
 

